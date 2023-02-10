Salesianum School’s ‘Lawless House’ donates to Special Olympics Delaware

WILMINGTON — Lawless House, one of eight “houses” at Salesianum School, recently presented Special Olympics Delaware (SODE) with a check for $3,056.85. Lawless made Special Olympics its beneficiary for this academic year and has held a variety of events to raise money for the organization, including an ugly sweater contest and dress-down day.

Jon Buzby, the director of media relations for SODE, accepted an oversized check from Lawless at a recent basketball game.

“The efforts of the fine young men at Salesianum to not only raise funds but awareness for our Special Olympics athletes is truly remarkable,” Buzby said. “As future leaders, it is so important that they have an appreciation and respect for people with disabilities, and the funds raised will allow us to continue to provide further opportunities that support our mission right here in Delaware.”

Special Olympics Delaware provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of events for more than 4,200 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The house system at Salesianum mixes boys from each grade. Each house runs service projects and fundraisers, and provides leadership opportunities for its members. The houses also enable older students to help guide underclassmen in the transition to high school.