Franciscan Sister Francis Anita Rizzo, former teacher in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 95

ASTON, Pa. – Sister Francis Anita Rizzo, a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 75 years, died June 10 in Assisi House. She was 95.

Sister Francis Anita, a Philadelphia native, ministered primarily in education and congregational service. In the Diocese of Wilmington, she spent four years teaching at Corpus Christi School in Elsmere. She served for 18 years in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and a year in South Carolina. For the past 47 years, she ministered within her congregation in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Services will be June 12 at Assisi House and will be livestreamed. A Christian wake service will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by a viewing, then the Mass of Christian Burial at 11. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Aston. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.