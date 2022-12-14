Hundreds gather for Our Lady of Guadalupe feast, procession at St. Catherine of Siena — Photo gallery

Hundreds gather for Our Lady of Guadalupe feast, procession at St. Catherine...

More than 300 members of St. Catherine of Siena’s Hispanic community in Wilmington and others gathered Dec. 11, honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe “La Virgen Morenita.”

Adults and children walked in procession up Centerville Road at 10:30 am, starting at the Walmart parking lot and ending with a Mass at St. Catherine of Siena Church.

During the procession they prayed the rosary, sang songs to the Blessed Mother and women and girls danced, wearing traditional Mexican indigenous dresses.

The procession and Mass commemorated the 491st anniversary of the apparitions of Mary to the peasant Juan Diego, who was canonized in 2002 by St. John Paul II.