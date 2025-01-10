Home Education and Careers Hurry up and order cream puffs from Mount Aviat Academy before they’re...

Hurry up and order cream puffs from Mount Aviat Academy before they’re gone

By
The Dialog
-
59
Volunteers work on making cream puffs in 2020 at Mount Aviat. They will be back at work soon for the annual fundraiser. Dialog file photo

CHILDS, Md. — Mount Aviat Academy will hold its annual cream puff day on Feb. 7, and the popular treats — a specialty of the Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales — are available for pre-order until they sell out.

Cream puffs are six for $18 or 12 for $36. They must be picked up at the Mount Aviat gymnasium, 399 Childs Road, Childs, between 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. All orders must be prepaid. Delivery is available for large orders in Newark and Elkton.

To place an order, go to https://bit.ly/creampuff2025.

For more information, contact Mount Aviat Academy at (401) 398-2206.

