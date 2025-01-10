Hurry up and order cream puffs from Mount Aviat Academy before they’re gone

Hurry up and order cream puffs from Mount Aviat Academy before they’re...

CHILDS, Md. — Mount Aviat Academy will hold its annual cream puff day on Feb. 7, and the popular treats — a specialty of the Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales — are available for pre-order until they sell out.

Cream puffs are six for $18 or 12 for $36. They must be picked up at the Mount Aviat gymnasium, 399 Childs Road, Childs, between 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. All orders must be prepaid. Delivery is available for large orders in Newark and Elkton.

To place an order, go to https://bit.ly/creampuff2025.

For more information, contact Mount Aviat Academy at (401) 398-2206.