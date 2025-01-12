Second-half surge propels William Penn High School basketball past Salesianum School

NEW CASTLE – Salesianum had an eight-point lead in the middle of the third period of their basketball game Jan 11 at William Penn, but the Colonials were in charge after that, roaring back for a 59-51 in front of a full house for the matinee.

A Penn alley oop late in the second quarter pulled the Colonials to within a point at 22-21, but the Sals answered with a three-point shot by Latrell Wright and two Mark Brown (St. Ann Parish) free throws. After the dunk, William Penn had opportunities, but turnovers kept them off the scoreboard for the final two minutes of the half, and they trailed by six at the break.

Three third-quarter three-pointers from Dominic Downs helped the Sals open up a 38-30 lead in the third, with the Sals’ bench erupting more after each triple. The Colonials, however, scored the next five points and 10 of the final 12 of the quarter, to tie it at 40 heading into the fourth. As hot as Downs was, ZyAire Gibson matched him in the third. He also drained three triples, including two during the comeback. He also picked up an assist on the tying basket, grabbing a rebound and feeding Elijah Coates, whose runner knotted things at 40.

Wright drove the lane for two early in the fourth to put the Sals on top, 43-42, but the Colonials responded once more. Freshman Kyndal Riley-Garlick continued a strong afternoon with an old-fashioned three-point play, sending Penn on their way. Coates hit a three, and the Colonials defense kept the Sals from coming back. William Penn made five of six free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

Riley-Garlick had 19 points to pace the Colonials, with Aaron Whitaker (14) and Gibson (12) also reaching double figures. Penn (3-4) is off until Jan. 18, when Sanford visits for a 3 p.m. tip.

For the Sals, Wright had 15, and Downs added 14. Salesianum (1-9) is off until Jan. 24, when they host Middletown at 7:30 p.m.