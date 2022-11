Iconic DJ/entertainer Jerry Blavat, the ‘Geator with the Heater,’ makes his return...

A St. Elizabeth tradition continues this week in Wilmington.

Popular longtime DJ/entertainer Jerry Blavat, the Geator with the Heater, makes his return to St. Elizabeth Grant Hall, 800 S. Clayton St. on Dec. 2.

The Christmas Dance Party runs from 7 p.m.-midnight.

$40 per person includes dinner. Cash bar will be available. The event benefits St. Elizabeth Church.

For tickets, call Mania at 302-598-0682 or Roseann at 302-743-1108.