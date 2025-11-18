IHM Sister Katherine O’Neil, former teacher and religious-education director in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 84

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sister Katherine O’Neil, formerly Sister M. St. Germaine, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died Nov. 13 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa. She was 84 and had been a member of the IHM Sisters since 1959.

A Harrisburg, Pa., native, Sister Katherine ministered primarily in education. She was a teacher at St. Matthew School in Wilmington from 1964-72. She returned to Delaware in 1988 as the director of religious education at St. Helena Parish in Bellefonte, where she remained until 1992, when she moved to St. Anthony of Padua. She was there until 1995.

She also taught in Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and she served as a pastoral assistant in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In addition, Sister Katherine was DRE at a parish in Binghamton, N.Y., and from 2004-17, she was at Most Holy Trinity Parish in Huntingdon, Pa., filling the roles of pastoral associate of faith formation, followed by director of Christian initiation.

Her funeral will be Nov. 20 at 11 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 1510 University Ave., Dunmore, Pa. Friends may call at the residence that morning between 9:30=10:30 a.m. A prayer service will begin at 10:30. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh.

Contributions in Sister Katherine’s name can be made to the Sisters of IHM Retirement Fund, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.