St. Elizabeth School in Diocese of Wilmington offers new high school grants to expand access to Catholic education

WILMINGTON — St. Elizabeth School is offering two high school tuition grants designed to make a Catholic education more affordable, officials said.

The St. Elizabeth Grant is designed for families that have already made a sustained commitment to Catholic education, interim principal Adrienne Tolvaisa said. It is available to rising freshmen, current high school students and transfers who have attended Catholic school for at least three years and are current on their sacraments. Qualifying students will have tuition reduced to $8,900.

The St. Carlo Acutis Grant extends that same tuition benefit to students “who have been formed in the faith outside of the Catholic school system,” according to Tolvaisa. This could be through parish religious-education programs or home-based religious education. Applicants must demonstrate at least five years of dedicated Catholic formation and a letter of pastoral recommendation, and they must be current on their sacraments, Tolvaisa said.

These grants were introduced this academic year. The school said they are part of an ongoing effort to make Catholic education attainable for more families and to strengthen the faith community it serves.