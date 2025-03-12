IHM Sister M. Marguerita Carbone, longtime faculty member at Saint Mark’s High School, dies at 97

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sister M. Marguerita Carbone, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died March 1 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa. She was 97 and had been a member of the congregation for 77 years.

A New York native, Sister Marguerita ministered primarily in education, including for more than two decades in the Diocese of Wilmington. She was a reading specialist at Saint Mark’s High School in Wilmington from 1980-2004 and at Immaculate Conception School in Elkton, Md., from 2005-08. During 2004-05, she was a caregiver at New Angels of New Castle, and she volunteered at the former Franciscan Care Center in Hockessin from 2009-13.

Sister Marguerita also served in New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Maryland at a host of schools.

From 2013 until her death, she was a prayer minister, first in Wilmington, then at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

Her funeral was March 7 in Dunmore, Pa., with burial in St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, Pa. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Sisters of IHM Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.