Is your parish or organization sending a bus to the March for Life on Jan. 20? Let us know

Is your parish or organization sending a bus to the March for...

Is your parish or organization booking a bus to attend the March for Life in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2023? Be sure to send your information, including meeting place, time and contact person, to news@thedialog.org so we can get the word out and help our readers join the march and fill your bus.

And if you are participating in local pro-life marches in the Diocese of Wilmington, send that information too so we can let our readers know.

Send all information or questions to news@thedialog.org.

•••

• Jan. 20, Saint Thomas More Oratory Bus to March for Life. Meet at St. Thomas More Oratory, 45 Lovett Avenue, Newark. Departure time: 7:45am; All are invited to attend 7 a.m. Mass prior to departure. Free for all students; $25 donation requested for all others but not mandatory; bagged lunch provided. More information and to register, William Hamant, Meet at St. Thomas More Oratory, 45 Lovett Avenue, Newark. Departure time: 7:45am; All are invited to attend 7 a.m. Mass prior to departure. Free for all students; $25 donation requested for all others but not mandatory; bagged lunch provided. More information and to register, William Hamant, william@udcatholic.org