Is your parish or organization sending a bus to the March for Life on Jan. 20? Let us know

Is your parish or organization booking a bus to attend the March for Life in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2023? Be sure to send your information, including meeting place, time and contact person, to news@thedialog.org so we can get the word out and help our readers join the march and fill your bus.
And if you are participating in local pro-life marches in the Diocese of Wilmington, send that information too so we can let our readers know.
Send all information or questions to news@thedialog.org.
•••
• Jan. 20, Saint Thomas More Oratory Bus to March for Life. Meet at St. Thomas More Oratory, 45 Lovett Avenue, Newark. Departure time: 7:45am; All are invited to attend 7 a.m. Mass prior to departure. Free for all students; $25 donation requested for all others but not mandatory; bagged lunch provided. More information and to register, William Hamant, william@udcatholic.org
• Jan. 20: K of C Bus for the March for Life, Compliments of the District 26 KofC. Bus Pick-up and Drop-off Locations: 9 a.m. – Bus departs from Sacred Heart Church, Chestertown; 9:25 a.m. – Route 213 and Route 18, Centreville; 9:45 a.m. – Chesapeake College; 10 a.m. – Route 8 and Route 50 Park & Ride, Kent Island. Schedule: 12 p.m. program, 1 p.m. March along Constitution Ave, 3 p.m. depart for home. Bus returns at 5 p.m. with stops in reverse order. For reservations contact Kenny Platt 443-926-2801 or plattkpc@aol.com.