Bishop Koenig set to celebrate four Christmas Masses in the Diocese of Wilmington; Bishop Malooly has two

Bishop Koenig set to celebrate four Christmas Masses in the Diocese of...

Bishop Koenig will celebrate a total of four Masses on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the Diocese of Wilmington.

On Christmas Eve, the bishop will celebrate the 4 p.m. Christmas vigil Mass at Holy Savior Church in Ocean City, Md.

At 6 p.m., the bishop will move north along the Coastal Highway and celebrate 6 p.m. Mass at St. Luke’s Church in Ocean City.

On Christmas morning, Bishop Koenig will celebrate the 8:30 Mass at St. Edmond Church in Rehoboth Beach.

At 10:30 a.m., the bishop will celebrate Mass at St. Ann Church in Bethany Beach. The Mass from St. Ann will be livestreamed and can be found on the parish website at stannbb.org.

Bishop Emeritus Malooly will also celebrate Masses on both days. The bishop celebrates Mass at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Wilmington. On Christmas morning, Bishop Malooly will celebrate the the 9:30 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter in the city.

The 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass from the the cathedral will be livestreamed on the diocese YouTube channel.