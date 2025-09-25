Knights of Columbus Coffee Run Council from Hockessin recognizes successful year with $84,000 in charitable contributions

The Knights of Columbus Coffee Run Council #6768 from Hockessin had its annual celebration and recognition dinner Sept. 17 at St.Mary of the Assumption parish.

This was the 5th annual event and attended by 90 Knights, spouses and guests, including Charter Member Frank DiBenedetto.

Father Joseph Piekarski, chaplain and pastor of St.Mary of the Assumption, began the evening with an opening prayer and grace, followed by a welcome from Grand Knight Carl Osterlof. After coffee and dessert, the program began under the direction of Deputy Grand Knight Charles Frasso as the M.C.

Accomplishments of activities for the year were reviewed by GK Osterlof and financial and volunteer results were reviewed by Financial Secretary Ralph Paulus. Total dollars raised and contributed to various charities was $84,000.

State Deputy Don Ryan and District Deputy Tom Pollutri joined the group and Ryan expressed his gratitude for the successes of Coffee Run Council. His message was, “Do not be afraid, just do it.”

The highlight of the evening was the recognition ceremony by membership director Mike Brown. Three awards were presented. Knight of the Year to Ralph Paulus. Rookie of the Year to Walt Kaminski. Jim and Paulette Nacchia were honored for Family of the Year.

The council is looking forward to 2026 when it will celebrate the 50th Anniversary.