Bishop Koenig: Please be generous in supporting the annual Share in the Spirit collection Sept. 27-28

Dear Friends in Christ,

A Catholic education rooted in faith, love, and excellence

Across our Diocese, the spirit of Catholic education is alive and vibrant – and this year, our students themselves are leading the way.

I’m delighted to introduce this year’s Share in the Spirit campaign for tuition assistance, created by students, for students. From video production and article writing to poster design and heartfelt testimony, our young people have stepped up to champion the importance of Catholic education in a powerful and inspiring way.

Lauren Tyree, a senior at St. Mark’s High School, led the creation of a compelling campaign video that captures what Catholic schools mean to our students: community, safety, purpose, and a place where faith is the heartbeat of learning.

Reagan Handy and Kinsleigh Engler, seniors at Ss. Peter and Paul High School, wrote a moving article about the lasting value of their education and why tuition assistance is vital.

Dominic Rufo, a senior at St. Elizabeth High School, wrote beautifully about the sense of belonging he feels and his gratitude for the support he has received.

And Paige Sopirak, a senior at Padua Academy, used her artistic talents to design this year’s campaign poster, reminding us that students helping students is a powerful witness of faith in action.

These students have poured their hearts into this campaign, hoping to give more young people the same opportunity they’ve been given: a Catholic education rooted in faith, love, and excellence.

Last year, thanks to your generosity, we provided nearly $1.4 million in tuition assistance—but sadly, we had to turn away just as many deserving students due to limited resources. This year, we are praying for your continued support, so that more students can say yes to the gift of Catholic education.

I invite you to join me in supporting the Share in the Spirit collection in all parishes the weekend of Sept. 27-28. Together, we can ensure that every student who desires to learn, lead, and grow in faith has a seat in our classrooms.

Let us answer the call of our young people — and give generously so that they may continue to thrive, believe, and become who God is calling them to be.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend William E. Koenig

Bishop of Wilmington