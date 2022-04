The Delaware State Council of the Knights of Columbus announced the winners of the 2021-22 Jerry E. Dawson PSD Memorial 26th Annual Vocation Essay Contest.

The winners will receive a $50 check and an engraved plaque, plus they will record their essays for broadcast on Relevant Radio 640-AM.

The winners are Stella Bickling, St. Mary Magdalen, fifth grade; Charlotte Danner, St. Ann, sixth grade; Eliana Lawrence, Immaculate Heart of Mary, seventh grade; and Sarah Eastment, Ursuline, eighth grade.