Latest St. Patrick’s Day Society Mass and breakfast sends amount raised past $5 million

WILMINGTON — The St. Patrick’s Day Society hit a milestone at its annual Communion Breakfast, which was held March 17 at the Hotel duPont. With a donation of $283,675, the amount the society has raised for the center topped $5 million.

More than 400 people donned their green and headed to St. Patrick Church for morning Mass before processing to the hotel. Police bagpipers led the group through the streets, followed by a line of people holding the society’s banner.

The speaker at the breakfast was Marc Palmer, a former client of St. Patrick’s Center who now works for its food program. Palmer, a Wilmington native, found himself homeless after the death of his fiancé in 2022 and eventually landed in the local shelter system, according to the St. Patrick’s Day Society.

“I lost my fiancé a couple years ago. That turned my life upside down,” he said. “I had no plan.”

After receiving food, clothing and other assistance, Palmer began to volunteer. He also received additional help and vital documents. Palmer reconciled with his family and was hired at the St. Patrick’s Center.

“I’m blessed, and I’m so happy for St. Patrick’s Center because they really helped me and a lot of people, too. Please, keep in mind, we need y’all, everybody,” he said.

Mike Hare, a co-chair of the event and the master of ceremonies, told the crowd that the inaugural Mass and breakfast “was a thoughtful way” to begin St. Patrick’s Day, and it raised about $3,000. The event was first held in the basement of St. Patrick Church.

The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the St. Patrick’s Center. It served more than 549,000 meals in 2025, and 5,470 seniors attended activities. The center saw an increase last year in several categories, including a 20 percent jump in hot breakfasts served. Among its other services are a senior nutrition program, transportation for seniors and people with disabilities, a homeless day shelter, a clothing bank, recreational and educational activities, and social worker assistance.

Photos by Mike Lang.