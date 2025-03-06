Lenten events including Via Crucis and days of reflection on the schedule in the Diocese of Wilmington

Lenten events including Via Crucis and days of reflection on the schedule...

It is now one of the busiest seasons of the year in our faith: Lent, a chance for prayer, sacrifice and alms. Parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington have a variety of ways to observe the season, from Stations of the Cross to spiritual retreats. Take time to check out what’s coming in the near future:

Salesianum wraps up its production of “Into the Woods” March 7-8 at 7:30 p.m., and March 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students/seniors. For more information, go to www.salesianum.org/event-detail?pk=26523762&fromId=295537 .

On March 8 at 10 a.m. St. Patrick’s Chapel in Conowingo, Md. will host Mass. All are welcome to this historic church and refreshments will be served after Mass. For more information, (410) 642-6534 or sm3m@aol.com .

St. Helena’s Parish in North Wilmington invites you to join in the St. Joseph’s Novena, from March 10-18. The evenings begin with 6 p.m. Adoration, 6:45 p.m. Benediction and 7 p.m. Mass. For more information, call 302-764-0325.

Stations of the Cross are a staple of our Lenten observance. Via Crucis, the annual Passion Play at St. Anthony in Wilmington will take place at 7:30 p.m. every Friday in Lent. And St. Hedwig’s Parish will alternate between traditional Stations March 7, 21 & April 4 and Shadow Stations performed by the children of the parish on March 14, 28 & April 11, all presented at 7 p.m. A free soup supper follows at St. Hedwig’s.

On March 13 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Eileen Donnelly will present a Lenten Day of Reflection on Forgiveness at Resurrection Parish 3000 Videre Dr. Wilmington. Light refreshments for lunch. Cost $25. Register at www.jesushousecenter.org or call 302-995-6859.

The North Wilmington Ecumenical Lenten Series returns March 12 starting at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2313 Concord Pike, Wilmington. Other dates are March 19 and 26, April 2 & 9. You are welcome to join on a Lenten Pilgrimage of Prayer, Reflection, and Fellowship. Worship at 6 p.m. followed by a light supper.

St. John the Beloved Parish presents a Parish Mission March 9 & 10. Featured speaker will be Dan Palmieri of JMJ Missions. On Sunday, March 9 the theme is “Hope in Suffering” with 5 p.m. Mass, 6 p.m. talk, 7 p.m. confessions. On Monday, March10, the theme is “Source and Summit: The Eucharist” starting with 5 p.m. Adoration, 6 p.m. talk, 7 p.m. Confessions. For more information, call (302) 999-0211.

Join the Sisters of St. Francis and companions on March 10, from 7-8 p.m. for Stories of Hope, at Our Lady of Angels Convent, Copper Beach Room, Aston, Pa. Celebrate our past, present and future as Pilgrims of Hope. For more information and to register, contact Sr. Diane Tomkinson, dtomkinson@osfphila.org

Six-week Lenten Bible Study, “Ordering Your Priorities, Building a Life Well Lived” begins on March 11, from 1:30-3 p.m. at Resurrection Parish in 1969 Room, 3000 Videre Drive Wilmington. Hosted by Jesus House. Continues every Tuesday until April 5. Registration fee: $20, Register at www.jesushousecenter.org or call 302-995-6859.

On March 15 from 6-10 p.m. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Bear is hosting “Shamrock Shenanigans” to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Cost is $30 per person, $50 per couple and includes Irish meal, dessert, wine, beer; cash bar and raffles also available. Music by No Irish Need Apply. Advance tickets only, purchase after all Masses or contact the parish, (302) 322-6430 or office@setonparis.net .

Also, on March 15 from 6-11 p.m. The Christopher Council Knights are hosting a St. Patrick’s Celebration at St. Helena’s Masci Hall. For only $40, you get an Irish food buffet, beer and wine, and entertainment by Helix. Benefits the charitable works of the KofC. More information, my.cheddarup.com/c/christopher-council-s-2025-st-patrick-s-party-pot-of-gold-f/items?cart or contact Dom DiChristopher, ddichristopher@verizon.net or 302-562-4492.

St. Mary of the Assumption Church will present a Lenten Retreat “Our Mother of Hope, Two Moments, One Mission: Mary at Annunciation and Guadalupe” on March 22, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Cost is $35, includes continental breakfast, retreat materials, lunch. Fr. John McVoy and Massimo Parris will be the retreat facilitators. More information and a flyer, Helen Holroyd, helenshorizons@gmail.com or 610-213-4141.

On March 16 at 3 p.m. enjoy a St. Patrick’s Concert at Mary Mother of Peace Church, 30839 Mount Joy Rd., Millsboro, featuring Irish tenor Mark Forrest and concert pianist John Paul Kaplan. Special guests include Paul Szczerowski and the Parish Adult and Children’s Choir. Cost is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For more information, call (302) 856-6451.

And on March 17 at 6:30 p.m., Irish Tenor Mark Forrest returns to Mary Mother of Peace Church in Millsboro for “A Lenten Night of Prayer” with music, meditation and prayer. During the evening, the Blessed Sacrament will be exposed and Forrest will take you through an experience of music, reflection, and healing. For more information, (302) 856-6451.

Here is the updated schedule for Parish Fish Frys. If your parish is hosting a fish fry and it is not listed here, please send that information ASAP to news@thedialog.org .

March 7, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Rose of Lima, More information, (302) 378-5800 or office@stjosephmiddletown.com

March 7, March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: KPC Lunchtime Fish Fry, St. Joseph Church Hall. More information, (302) 658-4535 or parishsecretary@stjosephfrenchst.org

March 7, March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, Fish Fry, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. More information call (302) 239-7100.

March 7 & 21, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Soup & Salad dinners, St. Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City, Md. More information, (410) 289-0652.

March 7, 21 & April 4, 4:30 pm to 6 pm. Fish Sandwich To-Go meals, St. John the Beloved Church Hall, More information, SJBKofCDE.org

March 7, March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 4-6:30p.m.: Fish Fry, Holy Cross Parish, Dover. More information, (302) 674-5787.

March 7, March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Helena Masci Hall. More information, call or text 302-598-8685.

March 7 & 28, April 4, 4-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. John the Apostle Parish. More information, (302) 422-5123.

March 7, 14, 21 & 28, April 4 & 11, 5-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Jude The Apostle. More information, (302) 644-7300.

March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11,4 :30-7 p.m.: Lenten Fish Dinner, Our Lady of Lourdes. More information, (302)629-3591.

March 14, April 11, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, Holy Name of Jesus Hall. More information, (410) 957-1215.

March 14 & 28 & April 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. John the Beloved Church Hall, More information, see SJBKofCDE.org

March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, Good Shepherd School Auditorium. More information, (410) 642-6534.

March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Joseph Parish Hall, 371 E. Main St., Middletown. More information, (302) 378-5800 or office@stjosephmiddletown.com

March 14, 4:30-7 p.m., Fish and Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center. More information, (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

March 21 and April 4, 5-8 p.m.: Friday Lenten Fish Fry, St. Peter the Apostle, Msgr. Crowley Hall, New Castle. More information (302) 559-5253.

March 28, 4:30-7 p.m., Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center More information, call (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

April 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City, Md. More information, (410) 289-0652.

April 11, 4:30-7 p.m., Fish and Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center. More information all (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

Adoration

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

