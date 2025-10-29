Mass at Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi starts the day, visit to winery concludes it for jubilee pilgrimage: Catholic Forum in Italy

The 115 pilgrims from the Diocese of Wilmington spent time Tuesday in Assisi.

After an early Mass in one of the chapels of the Basilica of Saint Francis, pilgrims experienced guided tours of the Basilica of Saint Francis, the Basilica of Saint Clare, and the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, the location of the tomb of one of Catholicism’s most recent Saints, Carlo Acutis.

Additionally, pilgrims toured the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels, the location of the small church within the church from where the Franciscan movement began.

The evening concluded with a wine tasting dinner served at a local winery.

Diocesan communications director and Catholic Forum host Bob Krebs is among the group of pilgrims and filed photos to The Dialog that can be found at TheDialog.org and on The Dialog’s social media platforms.

