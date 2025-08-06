‘Miracles can happen’: Rosaries and scapulars initiative aims to put devotional tools into the hands of young people

It’s a daunting aspiration: to provide rosaries and scapulars to every First Holy Communicant in the country. But that’s just what Delawarean Andy Maggio wants to do.

The 88-year-old parishioner at St. Ann Parish in Bethany Beach believes in the harnessing the power of these two devotional articles of help young people further a relationship with the Blessed Mother and God.

“Because of the times we are in, we need to pray. There is a God and he is always on our side,” said Maggio. “Just saying the rosary provides peace of mind. The scapular can help protect our young people, or anyone, if anything happens. You don’t have to die to receive the benefits of wearing the scapular.”

Some of the rosaries and scapulars are handmade; others are donated or purchased in bulk, depending on availability and timing. The nonprofit has distributed more than 575,000 rosaries and scapulars since beginning in Maggio’s dining room seven years ago.

The project has grown into a formal 501 (c)(3), “Rosaries and Scapulars Initiative, Inc.,” with a solid team of volunteers who work side-by-side placing rosaries, scapulars, holy cards and prayer cards in tidy little sandwich bags. The bags are then left in baskets at parishes for anyone who wishes to take them or they are mailed to other parishes, retreat houses, schools, universities, military bases, hospitals and senior living communities — or whoever requests them.

But the initiative hasn’t targeted young people until now.

“Young people are living in a confusing time,” says Maggio. “Without as many shared values are we had growing up.”

A prototype box has been created that could be given to First Holy Communicants. And, Maggio has recently purchased a small office building in nearby Millville so he and his team can use one of the office units as a collection, storage and distribution point.

Rosaries and Scapulars, Inc. aims to move beyond a shoestring nonprofit to a financially strong organization with a national scope.

“We need a resurgence of the scapular,” says volunteer Joe Aquilla. “The scapular is a vehicle for salvation, and the Blessed Mother says it herself, ‘whoever dies wearing this scapular avoids eternal fire.’”

“Miracles can happen with scapulars and rosaries,” says volunteer Chick Anderson, who believes it’s a way to keep young people engaged in the faith.

Father Joseph Dovari, associate pastor at Maggio’s home parish, makes a relevant analogy to technology that young people might particularly appreciate. “Everyone has their mobile phone, and our Blessed Mother has her mobile number, which is 53 Hail Marys. Reciting the rosary means we are talking to her and through her, reaching out to Jesus” says Father Dovari. “And with the scapular, it means, you are continually thinking of the Blessed Mother, and she is always thinking of you and helping you to secure eternal life.”

Years ago in some parishes, it was tradition to provide first Holy Communicants with rosaries, scapulars, medals and holy cards. Or families did. Some of those practices have faded and Maggio wants to renew and inspire them.

“When I made First Holy Communion, we got a Missal, rosary and miraculous medal,” says Father John Klevence, pastor at St. Ann, Bethany Beach. The rosary and scapular can help us grow in faith and in prayer.”

Bishop William Koenig commends Maggio and his volunteers for promoting the rosary and scapular and prays that God blesses them and their work.

“The rosary is an important devotion in the lives of Catholics,” Bishop Koenig said. “By praying the rosary and meditating on the Mysteries, Our Lady leads us to a closer relationship with her Son, Jesus. Since the Middle Ages, the scapular has been a popular sacramental and symbol of commitment and devotion.”

“It would be wonderful to see the ministry grow to a national scale, but it will take more than just one dedicated group in Bethany Beach to accomplish that,” Father Klevence says.

Can it happen? “Yes,” says Maggio and his volunteers. “If we can connect to organizations at the national level linked to parishes everywhere, then, with our faith, we can make it happen. Anything is possible with God.”