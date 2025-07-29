Meet Andy Maggio, a man on a mission to spread devotion to the rosary and scapular, on the latest Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we travel to Millville, Delaware and visit the headquarters of Rosaries and Scapulars Intuitive, Inc. to meet its founder and president, Andy Maggio, and one of his many volunteers, Chick Anderson.

What started as a request to a VA Hospital turned into a apostolate that has distributed over 500,000 rosaries and scapulars to hospitals, schools, prisons and military bases.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm. Please like, share and subscribe.

• Video debuts on July 30. 2025 at noon – youtu.be/zjF-R521ZeI

• Audio podcast debuts on July 30, 2025 at noon – catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/meet-andy-maggio-a-man-on-a-mission-to-spread-devotion-to-the-rosary-and-scapular

• Radio program airs at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio 640AM