More Lenten programs, fish frys and fundraisers to check out in the Diocese of Wilmington

We’re still deep into Lent and yet with the nice weather and April on the horizon next week, we already see the promise of Easter. There are still Fish Frys and other programs to check out in the Diocese of Wilmington too. Take a look at these:

Special note: Monday, April 14 is the annual Reconciliation Monday observance in the Diocese of Wilmington. It’s a wonderful opportunity to participate in the sacrament and all churches throughout the Diocese will be open and ready to welcome you. For more information, got to https://cdow.org/announcements-coming-events/catholics-across-delaware-analld-marylands-eastern-shore-to-participate-in-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-april-14/ or pick up a copy of the April 4 Dialog in local churches.

On March 30, Dr. Andrew Peach will present “Reflection on Why God Allows Suffering” at St. Ann’s Church in Wilmington. The day starts with Mass at 7:30 a.m., followed by breakfast and brief reflection by Dr. Peach. Cost is $10 per person, children under 12 are free. Register by sending email with name and number of attendees (adults and children) to: welcometostannswilmington@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit St. Ann School.

For young women thinking about a vocation, the Little Sisters of the Poor are hosting a discernment retreat at the end of the month. From March 28-30 young women ages 18-35 can attend the “Witnesses of Hope” weekend retreat at St. Ann’s Novitiate, Queens Village, NY. RSVP to Mother Michele, nvmothersuperior@littlesistersofthepoor.org

Looking for special Easter candy and a good cause to support? The Ministry of Caring is having a fundraiser through See’s Candies from now until April 4. 50% of your purchase turns into a donation to The Ministry of Caring at no cost to you. To shop in MOC’s exclusive See’s Candies Store for your spring candy gifts, go to https://www.yumraising.com/secure/ministryoci_ministry_of_caring_spring_sweets86/DebPhi7365/candy

On April 5, the St. Jude Columbiettes will host a Day of Reflection with special guest Kathleen McCarthy, at the St. Jude Parish Life Center, 152 Tulip Drive in Lewes. McCarthy is a published author, international Catholic lay evangelist, and President of In His Sign Catholic Radio Network. Check in with coffee and Danish at 9:15 a.m. Tickets are $35, which includes lunch. Contact Grace Glassen at grabob116@gmail.com for registration.

Sign up by April 5 for St. Hedwig’s annual Easter Babka & Bake Sale, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, at St. Hedwig Parish Hall. Pickup is April 12, from 9-11 a.m. Please email sthedwigbabka@gmail.com or call John at 302-992-0309 and leave a message.

On April 6, St. Matthew’s Parish is hosting a Spring Breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. in the Social Hall, 1 Fallon Ave. in Newport. Cost is $8 per person and the menu features pancakes, sausage, homemade egg casseroles, hash browns, oatmeal and more. There will also be raffle baskets, homemade baked goods, 50/50. More information, (302) 633-5850.

Also, on April 6, have some fun supporting Catholic education by participating in the 12th Annual Mount Aviat 5K & Sister Walk at the school in Childs. Mass will be celebrated on the morning of the race in Holy Family Hall. After the race, an awards ceremony with refreshments will take place in St. Joseph Hall. There are trophies for the overall female and male winners. Go to runsignup.com/Race/MD/Childs/MountAviatAcademy5KSisterWalk to sign up or donate.

On April 6 at 1 p.m. St. Elizabeth Parish is hosting Designer Bag Bingo in Grant Hall, 1500 Cedar Street, Wilmington. Cost is $40 per person and online reservations are encouraged. Limited to 250 people. The deadline for ordering tickets is March 28. You must be 18 or older to attend the event. For tickets, go to Designer Bag Bingo on Eventbrite.com, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/designer-bag-bingo-st-elizabeth-school-alumni-tickets-1242125634209?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

In anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes will have the Sacrament of Reconciliation available on April 9 at 5 p.m. The sacrament will be available in both the Church and the Parish Life Center. There will be 12 priests available to hear Confessions that evening, which will vastly reduce wait time. For more information call (302) 644-7300 or go to www.stjudelewes.org.

Stations of the Cross are a staple of our Lenten observance. Via Crucis, the annual Passion Play at St. Anthony in Wilmington will take place at 7:30 p.m. every Friday in Lent. And St. Hedwig’s Parish will alternate between traditional Stations March 21 & April 4 and Shadow Stations performed by the children of the parish on March 28 & April 11, all presented at 7 p.m. A free soup supper follows at St. Hedwig’s. Of course, other parishes are offering Stations as well – be sure to check them out too.

Here is the updated schedule for Parish Fish Frys.

March 28, April 4 & 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: KPC Lunchtime Fish Fry, St. Joseph Church Hall. More information, (302) 658-4535 or parishsecretary@stjosephfrenchst.org

March 28, April 4 & 11, Fish Fry, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. More information call (302) 239-7100.

April 4, 4:30 pm to 6 pm. Fish Sandwich To-Go meals, St. John the Beloved Church Hall, More information, SJBKofCDE.org

March 28, April 4 & 11, 4-6:30p.m.: Fish Fry, Holy Cross Parish, Dover. More information, (302) 674-5787.

March 28, April 4 & 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Helena Masci Hall. More information, call or text 302-598-8685.

March 28, April 4, 4-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. John the Apostle Parish. More information, (302) 422-5123.

March 28, April 4 & 11, 5-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Jude The Apostle. More information, (302) 644-7300.

March 28, April 4 & 11,4 :30-7 p.m.: Lenten Fish Dinner, Our Lady of Lourdes. More information, (302)629-3591.

April 11, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, Holy Name of Jesus Hall. More information, (410) 957-1215.

March 28 & April 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. John the Beloved Church Hall, More information, see SJBKofCDE.org

March 28, April 4 & 11, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, Good Shepherd School Auditorium. More information, (410) 642-6534.

March 28, April 4 & 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Joseph Parish Hall, 371 E. Main St., Middletown. More information, (302) 378-5800 or office@stjosephmiddletown.com

April 4, 5-8 p.m.: Friday Lenten Fish Fry, St. Peter the Apostle, Msgr. Crowley Hall, New Castle. More information (302) 559-5253.

March 28, 4:30-7 p.m., Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center More information, call (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

April 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City, Md. More information, (410) 289-0652. • April 11, 4:30-7 p.m., Fish and Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center. More information call (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

