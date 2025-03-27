‘No principled basis’ to give state institutions easier pathway in abuse cases: Maryland Catholic Conference statement on HB 1378

In 2023, Delegate C.T. Wilson said the Child Victims Act would allow “victims of child sex abuse to have their voices heard in court.” That won’t happen under HB 1378 for anyone abused in a state institution.

That’s because the Child Victims Act uncovered a terrible truth: The largest employer of abusers in the State of Maryland appears to be the State of Maryland itself. Several thousand claims of abuse by State employees have been filed over the past 18 months, far exceeding those against any other organization in Maryland. Delegate C.T. Wilson has indicated that the vast number of allegations – and subsequent liability for the State – led him to seek restrictions on state victims in HB 1378.

The reports of child sexual abuse within Maryland’s Department of Juvenile Services and other institutions, and the harm to young men and women of color who represent the majority of youth placed under the state’s care, are heartbreaking.

Instead of seeking accountability, the legislation seeks to increase disparity between victims, force arbitration and institute a closed-door state task force.

As a Church that has faced its own painful reckoning, we urge state leaders to be accountable and transparent:

• Seek opportunities for an independent assessment to gain further insight into the history of abuse in state settings, including the factors that contributed to it and how past cases have been addressed.

• Implement reforms, such as stringent safeguarding policies, with the intent of ensuring abuse by state employees, never happens again.

• Provide survivor-centered support for those who suffered abuse by state representatives.

Victims deserve parity. HB 1378 greatly exacerbates an existing difference in treatment for victims abused in state institutions and those abused in private institutions, by reducing the state’s own damage cap to $400,000 while keeping the cap at $1.5 million for private organizations.

As we shared in submitted testimony, there is no principled basis for treating victims of child sexual abuse in state institutions differently from those who suffered abuse in private institutions.

In 2023, legislators committed to an equitable approach for all institutions. The overtly unequal treatment in HB 1378 is not only poor policy for victim-survivors, but also unfairly targets nonprofit and religious organizations that have long served children in this state and have implemented strong safeguards for youth protection.