Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School students pack boxes of joy for kids at Christmas: Photo gallery

BERLIN, Md. — Students at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Berlin, Md., filled 135 shoe-sized boxes with small toys, games, toiletries, socks, school supplies and other gifts for Cross Catholic Outreach’s Box of Joy service project. This was beyond the goal they had set.

The schoolwide service project offered students, families, teachers and staff the opportunity to donate items for children in developing countries so that they may have a special Christmas, according to Most Blessed Sacrament. The boxes will be given to kids in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

The eighth-graders also helped by folding the boxes, talking with younger students about the project, and packing the items to get them ready for shipping. This was Most Blessed Sacrament’s eighth year participating in Box of Joy.

The school is also a drop-off location for other organizations in the area. St. Francis de Sales School in Salisbury and the Ladies Auxiliary of Knights of Columbus Council No. 9053 in Ocean City contributed to the collection, and 247 boxes were shipped.

Most Blessed Sacrament School emphasizes service to others and conducts monthly service projects, the school said. So far this year, the school also raised $800 for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Charlotte, N.C., for disaster relief from the hurricanes that hit the Carolinas.

Photos courtesy of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School.