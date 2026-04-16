Most Blessed Sacrament School’s Seidon Shaffer recognized by Junior Achievement

BERLIN, Md. — Seidon Shaffer, a student at Most Blessed Sacrament School, has been named to the 2026 Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore “18 Under 18” cohort, the school has announced. This program recognizes local top leaders for innovation, service and academic achievement.

Seidon’s work characterized by a dedication to the performing arts and agricultural leadership, the school said. Seidon, 13 and a parishioner at St. John Neumann Church, has been able to translate his theatrical background into success in public speaking; he recently finished third in the Maryland 4-H State Public Speaking Competition. In 4-H, he has held multiple leadership positions and was honored with the Worcester County 4-H Spirit H Award as best overall intermediate member.

According to Most Blessed Sacrament, Seidon is committed to public service. He participates in Operation We Care, collecting and packaging supplies for military members serving overseas. He also has been recognized for his volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity, assisting in a major property cleanup in Bishopville. He also has hosted an international exchange student from Japan through 4-H.

Seidon has earned his open water scuba certification and is a competitive western rider, placing second in the Worcester County Horse Show. His agricultural pursuits also include raising Indian runner ducks, for which he was honored at the Maryland State Fair.

At Most Blessed Sacrament, Seidon is recognized as a leader who uplifts and inspires others, the school said.

“This is a mark of a true leader in my opinion — someone who connects with others and can inspire them, not persuade them,” teacher Audrey Moshfeghian said. “With Seidon, there is no side. There are only people.”

Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore will hold its “18 Under 18” awards ceremony on May 18 at 5 p.m. at the Junior Achievement Center in Salisbury, Md. The event is open to the public. Tickets and student recognition sponsorships are available at www.easternshoreja.org.