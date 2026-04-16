Saint Mark’s High School takes girls soccer thriller in final seconds over Middletown High School: Video, photo gallery

MIDDLETOWN — Ten minutes into their game at Middletown on April 15, the Saint Mark’s girls soccer team was up, 2-0, on the Cavaliers, and but the Spartans’ work had just begun. It would take regulation and nearly every available second of two overtimes before Dana Shanklin knocked a loose ball into an open net for a thrilling 3-2 win.

The Spartans controlled the ball for most of the second half and overtime, but they could not get anything past Middletown’s standout goalkeeper, Sarah McFarland. After the Spartans beat her twice in the early going, McFarland was a brick wall.

She stopped Whitney Evancho and Giana DiFebbo from point-blank range early on. She prevented a goal with an amazing save in the 56th minute, throwing up her right hand to knock a Saint Mark’s shot over the net. Along the way, Saint Mark’s also hit a post and sent a header inches high.

The Spartans opened the contest sending balls deep into Middletown territory, and on one of them, Giana DiFebbo beat McFarland to the ball and sent it into the open net four minutes in. Just six minutes later, Ava Danese scored on a similar play, doubling the Spartans’ advantage.

The Cavs had more time of possession during the first half, and they tied the score with two goals in a five-minute span. Isabella Giammatteo found some space after a throw-in, and her shot rang off the underside of the crossbar and crossed the goal line. Then, in the 19th minute, Mia Kolbjornsen converted a corner kick, setting up at the far post and driving home the inbounds pass.

Neither team could find the net in the second half or first overtime despite several chances. Spartans goalkeeper Emma Gibbons was able to punch a floating Cavaliers shot out in the 85th minute, and Middletown shot just wide on the ensuing corner kick.

Finally, with time running out, the Spartans had one last chance. After a throw in by the Spartans, a Middletown defender attempted to clear the ball from the edge of the box. The Spartans’ Katherine Libonate sent a long one toward the top left corner of the net, but McFarland reached out with her right hand to stop the shot.

The save was superb, but the ball hit the post and rolled across the box. Shanklin (St. Joseph Parish, Middletown) led the race of players toward the ball, and she ended the contest by knocking the ball into the back of the net.

Gibbons finished with six saves for Saint Mark’s, who improved to 4-0-1. The Spartans will battle Padua on April 21 at 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer.

Middletown (4-1-1) is home Friday against Mount Pleasant at 3:45 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.