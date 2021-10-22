Most Blessed Sacrament students demonstrate soccer skills

BERLIN, Md. — Students at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md., recently competed in a soccer challenge sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council No. 9053. The event gives students the opportunity to demonstrate their shooting accuracy in penalty kicks.

Students compete with their own gender and age group to progress from the local level through district, regional and state competitions. The competition is part of the Knights’ “Faith in Action” initiative. The council also donates time, talent and money to Most Blessed Sacrament, according to a school spokeswoman.