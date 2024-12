Mount Aviat Academy students find treats after early December visit from St....

Mount Aviat Academy students enjoyed a visit from St. Nicholas at the school’s Santa Shop.

Elves may have also made the early December trip to the Childs, Md., elementary school since children found treats in their shoes.

Dec. 6 is the Feast Day of St. Nicholas, which is when St. Nicholas visits the school.

The Santa Shop is a separate event at which students seek gifts for their families.