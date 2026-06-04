National Eucharistic Procession, parish carnivals, Marydale yard sale and more happening in the Diocese of Wilmington

Now that graduations are over, it’s time to enjoy the summer, whether it’s a parish carnival or a fundraiser. If you’re looking for things to support your local parishes, be sure to check out these events happening in Diocese of Wilmington in the next few weeks:

The Diocese of Wilmington will be a part of history when the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage travels through our area on June 11 and 12. The Eucharist arrives at St. Christopher, Kent Island at 11 a.m. and will visit Easton, Georgetown, Ocean City and Wilmington before traveling across the Delaware River to the Camden Diocese. See the graphic below for a schedule, or go to:

Who doesn’t love a yard sale? On Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., check out the Marydale Retirement Community Yard Sale, held at the Central Pavilion, 135 Jeandell Drive, Newark. All proceeds go directly to the Marydale Retirement Village Tenants Organization. For more information, email lynnealicekeating@gmail.com or call 302-781-4147.

Looking to beat the crowds at the Italian festival? Enjoy the St. John the Beloved Carnival, running through June 6 at 907 Milltown Rd. in Wilmington. There will be rides, food, games, silent auctions and more fun to be found. Music includes School of Rock, Electric Blue Concept, Helix and more. There is also a cashless ticket system available. For more information, call 302-999-0211.

And the famous St. Anthony Italian Festival runs June 7-13 at the parish at 9th and Dupont Streets, in Wilmington. Enjoy the biggest celebration of Italian culture in the region with rides, food, games, and much more. For more information, call 302-421-3700 or go to sapde.org/italianfestival/

Have you signed up yet for the Swing Fore Little Sisters 18th Annual Golf Tournament, June 11 at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark? The day includes lunch buffet, shotgun scramble format, putting contest, two mulligans, contests, dinner and raffles. Cost is $800 per foursome; $200 per individual; $50 for dinner only. For more information, go to https://www.wesharegiving.org/App/Form/289e7768-5516-4da7-b247-69da59610682 or call 302-368-5886.

St. Helena’s parish offers its Second Sunday Breakfast Buffet on June 14, from 8 a.m. to noon: The menu features an assortment of hot foods, baked goods, fresh waffles, omelets, beverages and more. Reservations are recommended for large parties. $12 for adults, $5 children under 12. More information or for reservations, contact Nancy, (302) 598-8685 or Natiesmom@me.com.

Walk or run for a good cause on June 17 at the 20th Annual B+ 5K Run/Walk, at Salesianum School, 1801 North Broom St., Wilmington. The B+ Foundation honors the life & memory of Andrew McDonough, the original B+ Hero. Andrew’s B+ blood type became the perfect message – to “Be Positive.” For more information, go to www.bepositive.org/b-events-info/20th-annual-b-5k-runwalk

If you’re in Ocean City June 20, you’re invited to the KofC Open House Honoring Patriots and the 250th Anniversary of the USA at the hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. The event, with free food and drink, is open to all and aims to honor the spirit of local and national patriots who have shaped the nation’s 250-year history of independence, service and freedom. For more information, call 410-524-7994.

Married couples have a chance to check in on their faith lives at Joyful Ever After, a one-day marriage retreat, on June 27 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Wilmington. The day is hosted by Melanie and Damon Owens and cost is $30 per couple. Light breakfast and lunch are included. To register go to http://ihm.org//2026-marriage-retreat.

Now that UD is out for the school year, check in for the Blue Hen Rosary on Fridays at 5 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 200 E. Main Street, Newark. 5 p.m. Join them each week in praying the Rosary for our youth—especially those who may be struggling with addiction, facing personal challenges, or who have drifted away from the Church. For more information, or to add someone’s name to the prayer log, contact bluehenrosary@gmail.com.

Looking ahead:

June 27, 6-11 p.m.: St. Paul, Wilmington, 5th Annual Fundraising and Awards Gala. University and Whist Club, Wilmington, Tickets are $90 per person and include a 3 course dinner, awards ceremony, basket raffle, music, fun and dancing. For information contact Bibiana Vazquez at bibianaovazquez@gmail.com or 302-354-2593, or Susan Booker at susanb71130@gmail.com or 302-588-4623. Seating is limited. Respond by June 18th.

Have you booked a vacation this year? Check out these trips offered by local groups:

Aug. 9-14: Take a bus excursion to Montreal & Quebec City Canada, hosted by The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver. This all-inclusive trip includes motorcoach transportation, five nights lodging in Canada, ten meals: five breakfasts and five dinners, local guide each day in Canada, guided tours of Montreal, Quebec City & Canada’’ Capital City, Ottawa. Visit Notre Dame Basilica, go to Montreal’s Underground City and Ottawa’s Parliament Hill; narrated Cruise on the stunning St. Lawrence River, visit to St. Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal. Reserve your seat with a $100 deposit by contacting Damita MacFarlane @ 610-806-2359 or Dana Crumety @ 302-463-0290.

Sept. 13-22: Pilgrimage to Fatima and Lourdes with Barcelona, hosted by St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. Ten days, 14 meals. Highlights include Fatima, Aljustrel, Valinhos, Cathedral of Burgos, Lourdes, Grotto of Massabielle, Barcelona, Barcelona Cathedral. Cost $4,699 PPDO, (Single $5,399) includes r/t air from Phila. International Airport, air taxes, fees/surcharges, hotel transfers. For more information and brochures, Fr. Volodymyr Klanichka, 570-328-3818, Vovaklan@gmail.com

Dec. 8-16: Pilgrimage to Mexico and the National Basilica, Santa Maria de Guadalupe. Spiritual Director Father Janusz Brembor, Associate Pastor, St. Hedwig Church, Wilmington. Direct round trip flight from Philadelphia to Mexico City, some meals included. Price $2,990 (including the cost of the air ticket). Deadline for registration is June 15, 2026. $1,000 deposit and a copy of passport due at that time. Full payment due Aug. 15, 2026. The trip application and itinerary can be printed from our website at sthedwigde.org. For more information, please contact the parish office at 302 594-1400, Ext. 1, or email atsthedwigchurch@comcast.net

Stay in touch

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

Reach more people – Advertise

To give your event or program a higher profile and more exposure, consider paid advertising in The Dialog and on thedialog.org. Call (302) 295-0635 or email advertising@thedialog.org for more information and rates. We offer many different options to meet your budget and help you get your message to our readers.

Like what you’re reading? Get faith-based columns in your e-mail every Monday when you sign up for our newsletter, The Angelus. You’ll also get the latest Catholic news and information from our Dialog partners during the week. Sign up today — go to thedialog.org.newsletter.