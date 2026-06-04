If you use artificial intelligence for certain tasks, a good Catholic question to ask is simple: Am I aware of how my use of AI — and my support of AI systems — affects human dignity and the common good? Catholic social teaching offers principles of discernment to help answer that question.

As members of society, Catholics are called to turn to the Church’s social doctrine to better understand the world and how we ought to live and interact with one another. When technological revolutions develop at such an intense pace, there is always the risk that innovation can move beyond ethical boundaries in areas such as work, warfare, subsidiarity, relationships and basic human dignity.

The much-anticipated encyclical by Pope Leo XIV, “Magnifica Humanitas,” reflects on how the Church understands technological developments in an age of AI and their impact on human dignity, the common good and responsible use of our God-given gifts.

Catholic social teaching helps everyday Catholics evaluate AI systems and related policies through moral and social criteria rooted in the dignity of the human person and ordered toward the good of all. Pope Leo identifies several principles that guide discernment regarding AI: inalienable human dignity, the common good, universal destination of goods, subsidiarity, solidarity and social justice.

What might this discernment look like in everyday life? Catholic social teaching can serve as a practical framework for discerning how we engage AI.

1. Human dignity

Human dignity should shape how we think about AI in healthcare, education, employment, and the justice system — especially in situations where people risk being reduced to data profiles. Are we using these tools in ways that free people for deeper human interaction rather than replacing it?

2. Common good

Does AI widen access to opportunities and resources, or does it deepen inequality? Who truly benefits from AI systems? Are they used solely for profit or efficiency, or also for the flourishing of individuals and communities? What happens to small towns when data centers consume their land, water and energy resources?

3. Subsidiarity

The moral aim of AI development should include meaningful participation and shared responsibility. Decisions should be made at the most appropriate level possible, preserving genuine human agency and local involvement.

4. Solidarity

Pope Leo emphasizes that social justice must guide our discernment of AI. We should ask: Does AI protect the vulnerable? Are certain communities excluded from conversations about AI development and implementation?

5. Preferential Option for the Poor

The earth and its resources belong to the whole human family. Pope Leo calls us to resist viewing AI merely as a consumer product. He challenges us to ask whether the benefits of knowledge and automation are distributed in ways that genuinely promote human flourishing for all people, especially the poor and marginalized.

It may seem that these issues are too large for ordinary people to address. Pope Leo acknowledges that innovation today is driven largely by private — often transnational — actors whose resources and influence can exceed those of many governments, making discernment and direction toward the common good more difficult.

So, what can we do?

Catholic social teaching exists to form consciences so Catholics can evaluate public life and moral choices in a way consistent with the Gospel, rather than merely reacting with fear or fascination.

In practice, this means being responsible citizens who support public servants and policies that uphold the Church’s social doctrine. It means becoming a voice for the voiceless and working together to confront injustices in AI development that threaten human dignity and authentic human flourishing.

The everyday Catholic is not called to be a policy specialist, but to be a faithful disciple of Christ the Master, Way, Truth and Life — using Catholic social teaching as a practical moral lens for how daily choices shape justice, solidarity and human development. Catholic social teaching transforms AI from merely a “technology question” into a question of human dignity and the common good, giving conscience a disciplined framework for moral judgment and faithful action.

For more on this subject, go to CatholicFaithAI.com