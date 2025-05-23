New Diocese of Wilmington video features two retired priests and a retired bishop, highlights need for Priests’ Retirement Fund

A new video containing interviews with two retired priests and one retired bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington has debuted on the diocesan YouTube channel, YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

The video features Father William Melnick, Father Charles Dillingham and Bishop W. Francis Malooly, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Wilmington.

The video was produced by the diocesan Office of Communications to highlight the hard work of retired priests and to promote the special collection to benefit the Diocesan Priests’ Retirement Fund that is held in all Catholic Churches in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore each year. This year it happens the weekend of June 7-8.

“When I say the term ‘retired priest’ I am tempted to use air-quotes,” said Bob Krebs, director of the Office of Communications for the Diocese of Wilmington. “Many of our retired priests work very hard and are still active in ministry well into their 70s and 80s. Fathers Melnick and Dillingham and Bishop Malooly are perfect examples of this.”

With charm and wit, the three subjects of the video, who have more than 150 years of combined priestly experience, talk about their childhood, vocational calling, parish and administrative ministry and what they are doing now that they are older.

This production is the third in a series of popular videos that highlight the work of retired priests in the Diocese of Wilmington. The first video debuted in 2015 and features Father Ray Forester, Msgr. Dan McGlynn (who died Jan. 1, 2024), Father Len Kempski and Father Ed Storck (who passed away on June 12, 2017). The second video from 2017 contains interviews with Father Dan Gerres (died March 25, 2024), Msgr. Charles Brown, and Father Ed Aigner (died April 1, 2023).

All three videos are available on the diocesan YouTube Channel and at cdow.org/PriestRetirementFund.