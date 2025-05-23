Delaware Right to Life, citing ‘shifting landscape’ on abortion in state, will host march in Dover on June 5

Delaware Right to Life, citing ‘shifting landscape’ on abortion in state, will...

Delaware Right to Life is sponsoring a pro-life walk in Dover on June 5, following up on a walk they had last year. Lynn Mey, one of the organizers, called it “an opportunity to stand with us and walk for life.”

The walk begins at 1 p.m. at the Liberty Bell on the Green across from Legislative Hall. During the walk from the Liberty Bell to the east steps of Legislative Hall, information boards will be on display, highlighting the major milestones of the pro-life movement in Delaware over the past half-century and also providing some history, Mey said.

The program will include speakers and information about what is happening with pro-life efforts in Dover and around the state. State Sen. Bryant Richardson is expected to be there, as is Nandi Randolph of the Delaware Family Policy Council, who will give a legislative update. The featured speaker is Tanisha Quail, director of Birthright of Delaware, who has been leading the Wilmington pregnancy center for 11 years.

Right to Life hopes to collect 2,445 new and gently used shoes for infants to toddlers by June 1 to display at Legislative Hall.

“What they represent is every life lost to abortion in Delaware in a year,” Mey said. The number is from 2022, the latest for which statistics are available.

Anyone who can help collect shoes or set up a collection box at a church or community organization is asked to contact Kathy Arnold at kathyarnold129@gmail.com or (302) 275-6370 (call or text) for more information.

After the walk, “we’re going to be donating them to pregnancy care centers” or others with a need for the shoes, Mey said.

The pro-life walk is an important event in the “shifting landscape” of abortion in Delaware and the United States, according to Right to Life.

“As Delaware imposes more extreme laws, liberating the abortion industry from responsibility, oversight, and consequences, and making the taxpayer foot the bill for killing our own citizens, it’s important to be seen and heard,” the organization said in a press release.

Mey said a limited number of legislators will be in Dover that day. That is the last scheduled day for budget markups by the Joint Finance Committee.

For more details and to register, go to www.derighttolife.org/calendar.