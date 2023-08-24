Nun Run returns to Jeanne Jugan Residence campus, along with new fall festival

The Nun Run, a 5K benefiting the ministry of the Little Sisters of the Poor, returns to the Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark for the first time since 2019 on Sept. 9. Organizers have added a fall festival to the festivities.

The Nun Run, which is in its 17th year, had been held each year at the Jeanne Jugan Residence on Salem Church Road. But the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to the Midnight Oil Brewery. The home, operated by the Little Sisters of the Poor, was hit hard by covid, with several residents succumbing to the virus in the early stages of the pandemic, according to Susan Strawbridge, the development director. Out of an abundance of caution, the 5K had not been back on the campus until this year.

Strawbridge said the sisters are very excited to have the event back at its original location. Orgainzers have added the festival, which runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes vendors, food trucks, crafts and games for children.

“We just want to grow beyond the race. We want to bring more of the community to see what we do if they’re not runners or walkers. After covid, we weren’t able to have anybody on campus,” Strawbridge said.

“We want people to hang around after the race and enjoy the atmosphere.”

The race, whose title sponsors are the Knights of Columbus and DiSabatino Construction, works its way along Salem Church Road and around a nearby neighborhood before making its way back to Jeanne Jugan. The fundraising goal this year is $50,000. The Little Sisters depend on the generosity of the community to make its work possible.

“Everything we do here is based on benefactors,” Strawbridge said.

The race once again will include the participation of Move 2 Include DE, which provides adaptive running chairs to individuals who otherwise might not be able to participate. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a few of the Little Sisters or residents taking in the course that way.

“The residents are very excited about that, too,” Strawbridge said.

The registration cost is $29 until race day. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. More information and registration information is available at www.nunrun5k.org.