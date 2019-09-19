Nun Run adds residents in inclusion chairs, will help purchase passenger van

NEWARK – More than 400 people took to the streets near the Jeanne Jugan Residence on Sept. 14 for the annual Nun Run 5K, which benefits the residence operated by the Little Sisters of the Poor. Donations are still coming in, but the Little Sisters expect to come very close to their fundraising goal of $50,000.

Debbie Strengari, the development director for the Little Sisters, said 427 people registered. Some of the runners completed the race with residents in “inclusion chairs” for the first time in the event’s 13-year history. Eight residents ranging in age from 74-92 were pushed by Fusion Racing volunteers. Duke Doblick, the former development director, pushed Msgr. Clement Lemon, a retired priest of the Diocese of Wilmington who lives at Jeanne Jugan, Strengari said. She added that Doblick was instrumental in creating the Nun Run in 2007.

All proceeds will be used to purchase a 14-passenger transit bus, which will accommodate residents who need assistance with wheelchair accessibility during various outings, Strengari said. Many of the contributions came from sponsors, $23,000 in total, including $10,000 from the presenting sponsor, the Knights of Columbus.