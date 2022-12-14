Oblates of St. Francis De Sales host ‘Live Jesus!’ in Delaware at St. Margaret of Scotland — Photo gallery

“Live Jesus! Delaware” was held at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Newark on Dec. 3 as the morning of reflection featured morning prayer, speakers, liturgy and fellowship.

More than 150 people from parishes around the diocese gathered to learn more about the gentle, common-sense spirituality of the Oblates’ patron, Saint Francis de Sales.

“All through love, nothing through fear,” was the theme for Live Jesus! Delaware. Attendees enjoyed reflections from Father Joe Newman, OSFS, and Diane Casey, a lifelong Salesian educator who worked at Oblate-administered Northeast Catholic High School in Philadelphia. She currently serves the Diocese of Wilmington as principal at St. Mark’s High School. In addition to these speakers, attendees heard a homily from Father Ed Ogden, OSFS, pastor of St. Margaret of Scotland, who was joined by other Oblates who concelebrated the liturgy. The Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales from Mt. Aviat Academy were also in attendance.

First begun by a parishioner at an Oblates-administered parish in Virginia, Live Jesus! events have been held in Virginia and Pennsylvania since 2003, drawing as many as 1,000 people. The Oblates plan to host Live Jesus! annually in Delaware.

“We are so excited to bring Live Jesus! to the Diocese of Wilmington! This is so special because in addition to Saint Francis de Sales being the patron saint of the diocese, this year is also the 400th anniversary of his death. What an appropriate way to close this jubilee year as Saint Francis de Sales was committed to helping the people of his diocese to Live Jesus each day,” said Father Jack Kolodziej, OSFS, provincial, Wilmington-Philadelphia Province.

“Live Jesus” is a Salesian motto taken from Introduction to the Devout Life, in which Saint. Francis writes that Jesus must live in our hearts, and quotes St. Paul: “It is no longer I that live, but Christ lives in me.”(Galatians 2:19-21).

A bishop who lived in France (1567-1622), the saint is known for his correspondence with lay people who wrote to him seeking spiritual guidance. Saint Francis taught that holiness is accessible to everyone, whatever their occupation or state in life, and counseled them to focus on the “little virtues” of patience, humility, gentleness, gratitude, perseverance and simplicity.

