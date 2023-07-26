Official appointments in the Diocese of Wilmington announced by Bishop Koenig

Official Appointments

The Most Reverend William E. Koenig, D.D., Bishop of Wilmington, announces the following appointments, effective September 6, 2023:

Concluding Diocesan Ministry

The Reverend Patrick D. Bergquist of the Diocese of Fairbanks concludes his service as Pastor of Sacred Heart, Chestertown.

Administrators

The Reverend Jones Kukatla is appointed Administrator of Sacred Heart, Chestertown.

Associate Pastors

The Reverend Paul Kuzhimannil, C.Ss.R., is appointed Associate Pastor of Saint John the Apostle, Milford, upon the recommendation of the Reverend Poly Kannampuzha, C.Ss.R, Provincial Superior of the Liguori Province of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer.

Deacons

Deacon David G. Feaster, II, is appointed to diaconal ministry at Saint John the Baptist, Newark, effective August 1, 2023.

Deacon Roberto Ortiz is appointed to diaconal ministry at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, and Saint Patrick, Wilmington, effective September 1, 2023.

