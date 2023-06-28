Official appointments in the Diocese of Wilmington announced by Bishop Koenig

Official Appointments

The Most Reverend William E. Koenig, D.D., Bishop of Wilmington, announces the following appointments:

Associate Pastor

The Reverend Onyedikachukwu Chibundu John Enemuo is appointed Associate Pastor of Saint Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin, effective June 28, 2023.

The Reverend Boindla Raju is appointed Associate Pastor of Saint Francis de Sales, Salisbury, upon the recommendation of the Most Reverend Joji Govindu, Bishop of the Diocese of Nalgonda, India, effective July 12, 2023.

Deacons

Deacon Phillip Gonzalez is appointed to diaconal ministry at Saint Joseph, Wilmington, effective June 28, 2023.

Deacon Michael Olliver is granted retirement from diaconal ministry, effective June 20, 2023.