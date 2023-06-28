Dialog staff members earn national honors, including among the best Catholic news websites in North America

Dialog staff members earned honors from the Catholic Media Association at the group’s 2023 national conference, including being named among the best Catholic news websites in North America.

Staff members Joseph P. Owens, Mike Lang, Virginia Durkin O’Shea and Erica Harmer shared in the award for “Best Website – Newspaper” in the all-member division. The Dialog.org was relaunched in 2018 and routinely attracts more than a half-million pageviews per year. It is the second time in three years it has been named among the best news websites by the CMA.

The newspaper also won honorable mention for “Best Front Page” in the newspaper division. Owens and O’Shea gained recognition for the “Reconciliation Monday” front page during Lent 2022.

Don Blake also earned honorable mention for “Best Photograph – Vocations to the Priesthood, Religious Life or Diaconate.” The award was granted for Blake’s photograph “A blessing for Mom and Dad” at the priestly ordination for Father Brennan Ferris in May 2022.

More than 300 media members gathered for the Catholic Media Conference in Baltimore in early June. It featured numerous workshops, presentations, two Masses and the annual awards dinner.

The Dialog is the official newspaper of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington.

The purpose of the Catholic Media Awards is to acknowledge the outstanding work of its publisher and communication members as they strive to further the mission of the church.

The CMA has been serving the Catholic press for more than one hundred years. The Catholic Media Association has more than 200 publication members and 600 individual members in the association. Member print publications reach nearly 10 million households plus countless others through members’ websites and social media outlets in the United States and Canada.