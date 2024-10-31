Padre Pio relics and Christmas Bazaar season begins this week in the Diocese of Wilmington

It’s almost November, and that means parish Christmas bazaars will be popping up all over the Diocese. With vendors, homemade crafts, good food, visits from Santa and more, the bazaars promise fun for the whole family. It could be great fun to go to as many as you can to support our local Catholic community — and check out these other events as well:

In big saint news, you’re invited to see the Relics of Saint Pio at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Rd., in Wilmington on Friday, Nov. 1. Mass is at 10 a.m., veneration from 11-5 p.m. For more information, call (302) 652-5800 or receptionist@smmchurch.org

On Nov. 2 at 11 a.m., Bishop Koenig will preside at the Dedication and Blessing of new section in Old Bohemia Cemetery, St. Francis Xavier Church, 1445 Bohemia Church Rd., Warwick, Md. Turn at the balloons.

On Sunday, Nov. 3 celebrate the 12th Annual Feast of St. Elizabeth, at St. Elizabeth Church, 809 S. Broom St., Wilmington. There will be a musical prelude at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Mass. Bishop Koenig will be the main celebrant. Light refreshments will be served after Mass. More information, 302-652-3626.

On Nov. 12, the Saint Thomas More Society will hold a fall lecture featuring guest speaker Stephen White, Executive Director of the Catholic Project at Catholic University who will speak on "What the Republic Needs of Us: Catholic Citizenship in an Era of Dissolution." Complimentary refreshments start at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Matt Boyer at mboyer@connollygallagher.com

Mark your calendar for Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. to participate in the Bishop's 5k Run/Walk, at St. Mark's High School, Pike Creek. This annual fundraiser benefits Catholic Charities programs. For more information and to register, ccwilm.org/events/the-bishops-5k-runwalk/ or call 302-573-3120

Christmas Bazaars

Christmas Bazaars

On Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Nov. 3 10 a.m.-2 p.m. check out the Christmas Bazaar at St. Paul’s Parish Hall, 409 Adams St., Delaware City. Featuring crafts, home-made baked goods and soups, attic treasures, gifts, and many raffles For more information call 302-328-0364 or visit the Facebook page at Friends of St. Paul’s.

Also on Nov. 2, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. St. Helena's will hold the extremely popular Christmas Bazaar and Attic Treasures Flea Market, on the parish grounds at 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington. Early bird admission is $5 to enter at 7 a.m.; free admission after 9 a.m. Extensive flea market, raffles, gift baskets, crafts, book nook, bake table, giving tree and more. Breakfast is served from 7-11 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and there will be a Italian dinner by the KofC from 5-7 p.m. More information, (302) 764-0325.

Things are hopping at St. Elizabeth Parish these days, including their Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 8 from 4-8 p.m. in Grant Hall. Special appearance by Santa from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and live music by Dodging Cupid from 6-8 p.m. For more information, all (302) 652-3626.

On Sunday, Nov. 9, Immaculate Conception will celebrate its 50th annual Christmas Bazaar in the school building from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The bazaar features theme basket raffles, $1,000 cash raffle, food, pictures with Santa, baked goods, kids' crafts. Also enjoy shopping at more than 50 crafters and vendors, including jewelry, toys, home décor, edible gifts, beauty products, scented candles, children's books, kitchen items, holiday items, handmade crafts, and much more. Find out more at www.iccparish.weconnect.com or (410) 398-1100.

If you're down at the beach, St. Andrew Catholic Center is hosting it's Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The day features raffles, pictures with Santa, Chinese auction, jewelry, silent auction, white elephant, food, baked goods, wine pull and more. For more information, call (410) 250-0300.

And later in the month, St. Mary/Holy Savior Parish in OCMD holds their bazaar on Nov. 22-23, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Free admission, featuring gift shop, linen shop, dollar shop, plants, Christmas shop, homemade crafts, toys, books, jewelry, auction, raffles and more. Food available, dine in or carryout. For more information, go to www.stmarystaroftheseaocmd.com.

Also on Nov. 22, and 23, Good Shepherd Parish has its annual Christmas Bazaar and Spaghetti Dinner, from 4-8 p.m. 2-8 p.m. Both days feature a grand raffle, vendors, crafts, sweets, silent auction, basket wheel, Santa and much more fun. Find out more at 410-642-6534.

And on Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mount Aviat hosts its 62nd Annual Christmas Bazaar. Featuring pictures with Santa, games of chance and 50/50 raffle tickets, a Children's Bazaar run by 8th grade students, delicious food including the famous cream puffs, as well as baked and homemade goods, a silent auction, and much more! Mount Aviat Academy is located at 399 Childs Road, Childs, Md.

Thinking about taking a special trip next year? Join the Diocese of Wilmington Pilgrimage to Italy, Oct. 26 – Nov. 5, 2025. Our spiritual leader will be the Most Rev. William E. Koenig, D.D. Tours, meals and much more. $4,850 per person, double occupancy $5,745 single occupancy. For more information, www.cdow.org/jubileepilgrimage/

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

