Padua Academy puts faith into action with drive benefiting Catholic Charities Diaper Bank

Inspired by this year’s diocesan theme, “Lord, Help Me to See,” Padua Academy is embracing the call to live out the Corporal Works of Mercy by recognizing the needs of others and responding with compassion, generosity, and love.

Through our Diaper & Baby Drive benefiting the Catholic Charities Diaper Bank, students, families, faculty, and staff came together to support families in our community. Thanks to the generosity of our Padua community, we collected an incredible assortment of essential baby supplies:

15 containers of formula

34 boxes of baby food pouches

21 boxes of baby cereal

10 bottles of baby lotion

43 bottles of baby soap

30 containers of diaper cream

30 baby bottles

57 pacifiers

70 packages of diapers

205 packages of wipes!

Each donation represents more than an item collected. It is a reminder that small acts of kindness can make a meaningful difference in the lives of families in need.

Thank you to everyone who contributed to this drive and helped put our faith into action. Together, we answered Christ’s call to serve others and demonstrated the power of a community that sees a need and responds with love.

As we continue to live out Padua’s spirit of Suaviter sed Fortiter – Softly, but Strongly – may we keep our eyes open to the needs around us and our hearts ready to serve.