Padua Academy teacher Bethann Higley honored for skill in teaching economics

WILMINGTON — Bethann Higley, who teaches business and economics at Padua Academy in Wilmington, was named the 2023 Bonnie T. Meszaros Economics Educator of the Year for Delaware. She received the award at the University of Delaware’s Center for Economic Education and Entrepreneurship in July.

Scott Bacon, the assistant director for economic education, wrote that Higley exemplifies “the best qualities in teaching, professional learning and economic program development in the state of Delaware.”

Higley, who was nominated by Padua colleague Barbara Markham, expressed gratitude for her colleagues at Padua and the people at the Center for Economic Education and Entrepreneurship. She also thanked her students.

“Their overall positive attitude and willingness to participate give me the motivation to teach engaging lessons that make an impact,” she said.

She also thanked her husband, Tom, who suggested she apply for the job at Padua seven years ago.