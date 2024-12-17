Priests of the Diocese of Wilmington celebrate milestone jubilees in 2024

The following priests of the Diocese of Wilmington observed milestone anniversaries of their priestly ordination in 2024:

55 Years

Rev. Michael J. Gallagher was ordained a priest on May 7, 1969, by Bishop Thomas J. Mardaga. Among his priestly assignments were Associate Pastor at Immaculate Conception, Elkton, and Saint Francis de Sales, Salisbury. He also served as professor of theology at Trinity College in Washington D.C.

50 Years

Rev. Paul F. Jennings was ordained a priest on May 4, 1974, by Bishop Thomas J. Mardaga. Among his priestly assignments were Associate Pastor at Church of the Holy Child, Wilmington; Holy Cross, Dover, St. Thomas the Apostle, Wilmington; and Saints Peter and Paul, Easton; and Pastor at Saint Peter and Paul, Easton; St. Christopher, Chester; and St. Luke, Ocean City.

Rev. Clemens D. Manista Jr. was ordained a priest on May 4, 1974, by Bishop Thomas J. Mardaga. Among his priestly assignments were Associate Pastor at St. John the Baptist, Newark; Church of the Holy Child, Wilmington; and Immaculate Conception, Elkton; and Pastor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Bear; Holy Rosary, Claymont; St. Paul, Delaware City; and Our Mother of Sorrows, Centerville.

40 Years

Rev. Daniel Staniskis was ordained a priest on March 3, 1984, for the service of the Diocese of Vilkaviskis in Lithuania. He formally joined the Diocese of Wilmington in 2019. His priestly assignments include Associate Pastor at Saint Ann, Wilmington and St. Francis de Sales, Salisbury, and Pastor at Holy Name of Jesus, Pocomoke City.

35 Years

Rev. Ralph T. Castelow was ordained a priest on October 21, 1989, by Bishop Robert E. Mulvee. Among his priestly assignments were Associate Pastor at Our Lady of Fatima, New Castle; Immaculate Conception, Elkton; Holy Cross, Dover; St. Catherine of Siena, Wilmington; and St. Ann, Bethany Beach.

Vy. Rev. Roger F. DiBuo, V.F. was ordained a priest on October 21, 1989, by Bishop Robert E. Mulvee. Among his priestly assignments were Associate Pastor at St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin; St. Francis de Sales, Salisbury; Our Lady of Fatima, New Castle; Holy Cross, Dover; St. Ann, Wilmington; and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Bear; and Pastor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Bear and St. Elizabeth, Wilmington.

30 Years

Rev. James Nash was ordained a priest on October 29, 1994, by Bishop Robert E. Mulvee. Among his priestly assignments were Associate Pastor at Holy Family, Newark; diocesan Vocations Director; and Pastor at Christ Our King, Wilmington; Holy Family, Newark; and Saints Peter and Paul, Easton.