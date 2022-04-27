Rachael Casey named new principal at St. Ann School, while Yachira Torres will depart Nativity Prep

One elementary school in the Diocese of Wilmington has named a new principal, while another will soon begin a search for its next leader.

At St. Ann School in Wilmington, Rachael Casey, a longtime administrator in Catholic schools in the Diocese of Wilmington, has been appointed the next principal, according to Father John Mink, pastor of St. Ann Parish. She will succeed Pat Grant, who is retiring at the end of this academic year.

Casey is currently in her second year at Saint Mark’s High School, where she is the director of academic partnerships. Before that, she served in a variety of positions at St. Thomas More Academy, including teacher, dean of students and principal.

She is a graduate of the University of Delaware and is certified as a highly qualified teacher of English language arts and social studies. Casey is enrolled in the Catholic School Leadership Program at Boston College. She is a member of the board of Catholic Charities and was on the diocesan committee for the 150th anniversary of the diocese.

In addition, she has served on committees for the Catholic Schools Office, developing administrator and teacher evaluations and assisting with a principal search. She also has experience with Middle States accreditation.

Casey will begin as principal at St. Ann on July 1.

The other school that will have another principal is Nativity Prep, where Yachira Torres will step down after four years at the helm. Torres will be pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership, according to Nativity Prep president Brian Ray.

According to Ray, during her tenure, Torres grew the school’s technology footprint, and she increased student and admissions efforts in the Hispanic community. She also recognized the need for mental health and counseling support for students, leading to the launch of a formal in-house program.

Ray said a search committee and outreach plan is being developed. The committee will include alumni, parents, board members, Oblates of St. Francis de Sales and employees, and also representatives from partner schools. Nativity is a tuition-free school established by the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales in 2003 to serve low-income boys in grades five through eight.