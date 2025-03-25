Saint Mark’s High School glitters for a good cause with 38th annual Blue Gold Fashion Show: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Saint Mark’s High School students and some of their friends returned to the school auditorium on March 22 for the 38th annual Blue Gold Fashion Show. The much-anticipated event featured local fashions and styles modeled by Saint Mark’s students with a prom scene highlighted by the “Blue Gold Buddies.”

Proceeds from the event benefited the Delaware Foundation for Reaching Citizens with Intellectual Disabilities (DFRC). For 70 years, DFRC has been raising money and consciousness in support of programs that enrich the lives of Delawareans with intellectual disabilities. Saint Mark’s is the flagship school of the DFRC Blue Gold High School program. The amount raised this year was not available as of the afternoon of March 25.

The fashion show was established in 1987 and has become one of the school’s most inclusive programs. It pairs students with children and young adults between the ages of 11-21 with intellectual disabilities. These “buddies” help the students promote understanding of the abilities of all people and to develop relationships while raising awareness, according to the school.

This year, more than 380 students have joined Blue Gold, and 70 of them participated in the fashion show. Senior Babita Bonis said her involvement with the club has enriched her own life as well as those of her buddies.

“Being part of this organization has been a truly rewarding experience, and having the honor of serving as president has given me the opportunity to witness firsthand the impact of our efforts,” she said in a press release.

The fashion show brings the community together in a way that is uplifting and unforgettable, Bonis continued.

“This event is more than just a showcase — it’s a celebration of unity, confidence and joy. It’s a reminder of why we do what we do, to create lasting connections and to make a difference in the lives of others.”

Photos submitted by Saint Mark’s High School.