Saint Mark’s High School to bring “12 Angry Jurors” to stage Nov. 22-24

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s high School will perform “12 Angry Jurors” Nov 22-24 in the school theater. The Nov. 22 and 23 shows begin at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on the 24th.

The play is based on the 1957 movie “12 Angry Men” and follows the stories of 12 ordinary people as they consider the guilt or innocence of a young man accused of murder. The dozen jurors bring their own histories, prejudices and biases to the jury room as they work through this life-or-death decision.

Tom Baker, the director of visual and performing arts at Saint Mark’s, applauded his students’ dedication in rehearsals and is excited to bring the show to audiences.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://my.hometownticketing.com/agency/08c67830-9a16-48e0-9985-a3cb2d0ddee9 or at the door. Cash or credit will be accepted. All proceeds will benefit the visual and performing arts department. For more information about the play or ticket sales, contact Baker at tbaker@stmarkshs.net.