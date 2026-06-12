Salesianum School adds 210 alumni at May 29 ceremony

WILMINGTON — Salesianum School graduated 210 young men on May 29 at Father John Birkenheuer, OSFS, Gymnasium. Bishop Koenig presided.

Samuel Fielding was the introductory speaker, and the commencement speaker was Abraham Castellano, the student council president. Fielding was recognized for excellence in theology, English and Spanish. He also received, along with Anthony Polizzi, the Gold Master Award for being first in class rank over four years. That is Salesianum’s highest academic award.

The school’s highest honor, the Provincial Medal of Honor, was awarded to Roman Trubiano. It is given to the student who best exemplifies “Live Jesus” through gentleness, humility, leadership, charity and scholarship.

The Salesianum Alumni Master Award for moral responsibility and good citizenship was earned by Chase Kennedy. Lucas Lyons received the Guido Schiavi Spirit of Salesianum Award. Kyle Morris received the Joseph Boxler Memorial Award for personal integrity and generosity to others. Morris also earned departmental honors for technical aspects of theater.

The Tyler Brown Spirit of Service Award was shared by Anthony Arcidiacono, E.J. Hill, Pablo Mezquita-Mednia, Luke Michalcewiz and Austin Thomas.

Yaheem Smith was presented the Kowalewski Award for courage and fortitude in adversity. Mezquita-Medina earned the November 14 Award, which goes to the graduate demonstrating a commitment to inclusion and a “uni-diverse” community.

Other departmental honors went to Braydon Kropp, mathematics and physics; William Gormley, computer science; Brian Murphy, biology; Liam Watson, chemistry; Adam Menicucci, social studies, French and music; Jack Cunningham, dramatics; Maximo Cordrey, American Sign Language; Declan Takam, choir; Nathan Johnson, visual arts; John Peters, architecture; and Jacob Garrity, physical education.

Roan Samuels was recognized for excellence in athletics.

Trubiano, Castellano and three others — Brayden Mekulski, Joseph Conley and Tai Wu — earned recognition for service to student council.

Salesianum’s graduates earned $30 million in scholarships and grants. They will be attending 97 different colleges and universities, with 37 being athletic commits. There were 37 legacy graduates, young men whose father, grandfather or great-grandfather also attended.

The following students received the St. Francis de Sales Medal from the Diocese of Wilmington: Robbo Abessinio, Castellano, Conley, Cunningham, Connor Dever, Edward Hill, Kennedy, Lyons, Morris and Michael Walsh.