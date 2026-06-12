Scenes from the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage: Photos

Bishop Koenig receives the gifts from the Perpetual Pilgrims during the Mass celebrating the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington, June 12, 2026. (Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens)
The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage route through the Diocese of Wilmington gave the faithful opportunities to see and celebrate the Eucharist as it travels through the East Coast of the U.S., ending at Philadelphia for the 250th anniversary.
Here a just a few moments as the Pilgrimage continues:
(If you have memories to share, send them to news@thedialog.org, attention Eucharistic Pilgrimage)
The crowd of pilgrims follows the Eucharist in an early morning procession on the Ocean City, Md., boardwalk as part of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, June 12, 2026. (Dialog photo/Cathy Rossi)
Bishop Koenig leads pilgrims in an early morning procession on the Ocean City, Md., boardwalk as part of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, June 12, 2026. (Dialog photo/Cathy Rossi)
Bishop Koenig leads pilgrims in an early morning procession on the Ocean City, Md., boardwalk as part of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, June 12, 2026. (Dialog photo/Cathy Rossi)
Parishiones pack the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington for Mass for the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage June 12, 2026. (Dialog photo/Don Blake)
Consecration during the Mass celebrating the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington, June 12, 2026. (Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens)
With a statue of Mary in the foreground, attendees at the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage gather outside St. Michael the Archangel Church in Georgetown on June 11. Dialog photo/Don Blake