Seniors get busy personalizing parking spots at Saint Mark’s High School: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — With the start of school just days away, several Saint Mark’s High School seniors took to the parking lot on Aug. 22 to put the finishing touches on their spots.

Since 2020, Saint Mark’s has allowed seniors to decorate a parking spot that they would use for the upcoming academic year. The result each year brings a sea of color to the asphalt, expressions of school spirit mixed with individual designs. This year, there are plenty of Philadelphia Phillies-themed spots, along with other athletic motifs, nicknames, cartoon characters and other designs.

Freshmen and transfer students reported for school on Aug. 25. All students will be back on campus at the same time on Wednesday, with student pictures scheduled for the day and back-to-school night to follow. Saint Mark’s will have a blessing of the cars on Thursday. Before getting back into the full swing of things, the school will have an early dismissal on Friday, and the campus is closed on Sept. 1 for Labor Day.

Photos by Mike Lang.