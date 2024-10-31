Seton Center prepares for a November full of activities

Seton Center, a social services facility operated by Catholic Charities, has a full slate of activities scheduled for November.

Nov. 1 is the last day of signups for Christmas events. Other events happening at the center, located at 30632 Hampden Ave. in Princess Anne, Md., include visits from WIC on Nov. 7, 14, 17 and 21; a visit from the Somerset Local Care Team on the 18th; and the Lower Shore Workforce Alliance, also on the 18th. The Somerset County Health Department will be on site every Tuesday-Thursday except holidays.

Seton Center is currently serving more than 500 families a month through its pantry. Wishlist items for November include laundry and dish detergent, body wash and bottled water. Those interested in holding a food drive to benefit Seton Center should contact them.

Those who did not recertify in October to get food must provide their most current documentation, including identification, Social Security card, statement of income and proof of residency.

The food share program will occur on Nov. 21. Participants may register at any time before the 20th with their $5 to sign up. The Seton Center will be in Crisfield, Md., for Pantry on the Go on Nov. 20, as will the Shore Van.

The thrift store is preparing for its Christmas sale by slashing the price of everything in stock by 75 percent from Nov. 5-7. The Christmas sale will be held Nov. 12-14 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Nov. 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. They will have many brand-new items and raffle baskets, and food will be available for purchase. The thrift store is cash-only. Raffle tickets are three for $5 or arms-length for $15.

The Seton Center is closed daily from noon-1 p.m. except for the thrift store. All services will be closed Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving.