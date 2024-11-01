Archmere Academy sweeps Conrad Schools of Science, moves on in DIAA volleyball: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – Archmere got stronger as the night went on, and the Auks’ volleyball team ended up with a 3-0 sweep of Conrad in the first round of the DIAA state tournament on Oct. 31 at Moglia Fildhouse. The 11th-seeded Auks will play No. 6 Newark Charter on Saturday morning in the second round.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-18, and 25-14.

Archmere met the Red Wolves on Oct. 11, a sweep for the Auks marked by a large win in the first set. No. 22 Conrad made sure to let their opponents know there would be no repeat of that performance this time around.

The Red Wolves took a 3-1 lead out of the gate, although they could never get the lead above two points. Delani Camilli put the Red Wolves on top, 10-9, with a kill down the left side, only to see Archmere respond with a kill from Lillian Guzevich and a Claire McGonigle ace. Eva Walker tied it once more with a shot down the middle, but Guzevich (Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish) earned a point on a tap to put the Auks ahead for good.

McGonigle scored on a tap to extend the lead to four, prompting a timeout for Conrad, but the coud get no closer than two the rest of the way. A kill by Sarah Hayes (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) began a set-ending 5-0 run, with Bridget Malloy (St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Glen Mills, Pa.) wrapped up with a kill.

Abby Im began the second set with an ace, one of three aces from three different players in a 6-2 start for the Auks. A 4-0 run put the Auks ahead, 10-4, but the Red Wolves took advantage of a few Archmere miscues, as well as consecutive aces from Isabella Casper, to get their deficit down to a single digit

It was 12-11 Auks when Archmere went on a 6-1 run to pull away. Malloy had a pair of smashes during that stretch, and McGonigle scored on a cross and an ace. Back-to-back big kills, from McGonigle and Guzevich, clinching the set.

Guzevich continued with her hitting ways to begin the final set, one in which the Auks were in control the whole time. Aubrey Mundy kept her good night going for Conrad with a kill that pulled the Red Wolves to within three at 9-6, but Hayes answered as the Auks steadily pulled away. Malloy, McGonigle and Guzevich all had a big set, with the lead reaching 11 at one point. Hayes found the back left corner on a cross for match point.

Final statistics were not available late Thursday night for the Auks, who improved to 9-7. They will play Newark Charter at 11 a.m. Saturday. Tickets must be purchased online and are available at gofan.co/app/school/DIAA.

For the Red Wolves, Camilli had eight kills and Emily Hartnett seven. Conrad finished the season 9-7.

Photos by Mike Lang.