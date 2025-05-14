Shared grief led to formation of support group at Holy Angels Parish in Diocese of Wilmington

A conversation over dinner with friends who were mourning losses in their lives led Jean Toman, director of music & liturgy at St. John the Baptist-Holy Angels Parish, to realize that there was a great need for a grief ministry group at the parish.

With the help of local funeral directors at Spicer Mullikin, the additional support of fellow parishioners who are end-of-life doulas, and the blessing of the pastor, the grief ministry group at Holy Angels was formed. Meetings began in January 2024.

According to Toman, who is currently working on a grief educator certificate, attendee numbers vary from meeting to meeting and there is no limit on how many times someone can attend.

“We begin each meeting with a reflection that helps with a theme for the evening, but we go where the conversation takes us. It’s all about sharing with those on the grief path who will understand your feelings. We laugh and cry, knowing that others are feeling the same as we do. It’s not everyone you can share with about trying to feel joy again after experiencing death. People who have not been in that position don’t understand why it’s taking you so long to ‘get over it.’” said Toman.

“Our overall message for all who attend is hope and joy return in time. No one wants to belong to the club, but we all will one day and knowing that there are others who are there with you is vitally important. We conclude each meeting with a prayer from the Jewish Book of Common Prayer, ‘We Remember Them’.”

Meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in St. Michael’s Chapel in Holy Angels Church at 7 p.m. The group is open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one. There is no charge and registration is not required. For more information call 302-731-2435 or email music@holyangels.net.

Here are additional grief ministry groups at parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington:

• Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, Easton, Md.: Healing Hearts, Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m. in parish family life center. More information, Gloria Freihage, 302-467-3562.

• St. John Neumann Parish, Berlin, Md. Widows/Widowers Support Group, meets at the Ocean Pines Community Center the second Monday of each month at 2 p.m. More information, Jo Alexander, 410-829-5231, Al Carmenini, 410-600-0549, or Cindy Ostrowski, 410-208-3858.

• St. Christopher, Kent Island, Md. Bereavement Ministry meets every other Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. in the parish hall. More information, (410) 643-6220 or parishoffices@stchristopherki.org

• St. Edmond, Rehoboth: Good Mornings, meets Parish Education Center. More information, (302) 227-4550.

• St. Joseph, Middletown: Seasons of Hope, group meets for six-week sessions. More information, Adele Brett, (302) 368-5523

• St. Ann, Bethany Beach: “Always Hope” facilitated by Linda Flynn, Certified Psychologist. More information, (202) 510-4214.

• Our Lady of Lourdes, Seaford: “Good Grief” meets third Monday of the month at 1 p.m. More information, Cris at 302-258- 3597 or Lynn, 302-470-5591 and leave a message.

• Good Shepherd/St. Agnes, Perryville, Md.: Meets first and third Mondays of each month from 7-8 p.m. More information, Bill and Anne Fazio, (410) 378-2092 or anne.fazio@zoominternet.net.

Don’t see your parish listed here? Send the information to news@thedialog.org, attention grief ministry.