Knights of Columbus vocations essay student winners present their entries on the next Catholic Forum

Knights of Columbus vocations essay student winners present their entries on the...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we will hear three of the students winners from the 2025 Delaware Knights of Columbus Jerry Dawson Memorial Vocations Essay Contest read their essays.

First up is seventh grader Katelyn McLaughlin from St. Anthony of Padua school; then we hear from eighth grader from the St. Ann Parish Religious Education Program, Cecilia DePalma; then we finish up with St. Mary Magdalen School eighth grader, Catalina Vranic.

We congratulate all the winners and thank all who participated.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Diocese of Wilmington’s Office of Communication.

• Podcast debuts Wednesday, May 13, 2025 at 12 noon.

• Link: catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/k-of-c-vocations-essay-student-winners-present-their-essays

• No radio broadcast due to pledge drive on Relevant Radio 640.AM